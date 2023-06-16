Just a few weeks ago reports emerged that Andy Muschietti had been chosen to direct The Brave and the Bold, and it looks like the rumours were right indeed. It's officially confirmed now that Muschietti will be helming the Batman film for DC Studios. The decision came as CEO James Gunn was very impressed with his work on The Flash. Batman-The Brave and The Bold: The Flash Director Andy Muschietti To Helm New Batman Spinoff - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

Andy Muschietti is confirmed to be directing ‘BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD’. (Source: https://t.co/h8LXpoOoMn) pic.twitter.com/6K6qH0RASV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 16, 2023

James Gunn chose Andy Muschietti to direct ‘BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD’ after watching ‘The Flash’. "Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame... there was really only one choice." (Source: https://t.co/h8LXpoOoMn) pic.twitter.com/hbDQSXUwKE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)