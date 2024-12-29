Four people were injured after a car fell into a pit on Delhi-Dehradun highway on Sunday, December 29. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is said to be stable. Jaisalmer Land Cave in Videos: Truck Sinks Into Deep Pit As Ground Caves In During Tubewell Digging in Rajasthan.

4 Injured After Car Falls Into Pit on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Watch: An accident occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway due to pits dug. A car fell into the pit, injuring four people. pic.twitter.com/sBObJoDc6z — IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2024

