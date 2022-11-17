Actress Riya Sen joined Rahul Gandhi during the Maharastra leg of the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 17. Several pictures of the actress from the march has gone viral. Earlier Bollywood actress and director Pooja Bhatt had joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Activist-Lawyer Prashant Bhushan Joins Congress' March in Telangana

Riya Sen Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra:

Actress Riya Sen joined the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra today. Party MP Rahul Gandhi and others resumed the Maharashtra leg of the Yatra today from Patur. (Pics: AICC) pic.twitter.com/vAalLn4er6 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

