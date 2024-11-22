Sangli, November 22: Three people, including two women and a watchman, died and nine others were injured in a gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical company in Sangli district, an official said. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, with one of them, the owner of the factory, in critical condition, police reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Shalgaon MIDC in Kadegaon tehsil of Sangli district. A team from the forensic department is at the site to investigate the matter. Police suspect that a reactor exploded due to a technical glitch. Further investigation is underway. Sangli MIDC Gas Leak: Woman Dies, 10 Critical After Toxic Gas Leaks at Chemical Company in Shalgaon Bombalewadi MIDC.

On Thursday, a massive fire broke out at a factory near Tarapur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Palghar district on Thursday morning. In September this year, a gas leak was reported at a chemical company in Ambernath of Thane district. Gas Leak in Thane: Gas Leakage Reported at Chemical Factory in Ambarnath, Residents Suffer Eye and Throat Irritation (Watch Video).

A reactor blast at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivli in Thane district killed 13 people in May this year and then in June there was a massive fire in another chemical factory in its premises.

