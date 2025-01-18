Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was attacked with stones during his door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. AAP accused BJP supporters of orchestrating the attack to disrupt their campaign, releasing a video purportedly showing a stone hitting Kejriwal’s vehicle. The incident also featured black flags being waved near the convoy, which AAP claimed was part of a deliberate attempt to intimidate. Responding to the allegations, BJP MP Parvesh Verma accused Kejriwal’s car of running over two individuals during the campaign. AAP condemned the alleged attack, asserting that such tactics would not deter Kejriwal. ‘Ayushman Bharat India’s Biggest Scam’: AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Hails Supreme Court Stay.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Car Attacked, Claims AAP

Stone Pelting on Arvind Kejriwal's Car During Delhi Campaign 🔴AAP claims goons from Pravesh Verma's camp are behind the attack. 🔴The video, released by AAP, shows a stone landing on Kejriwal's car, while others wave black flags. #DelhiElection2025 #DelhiPolitics… pic.twitter.com/KiU8hkG56V — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 18, 2025

BJP Hits Back

#WATCH Delhi: On AAP alleging attack on the convoy of Arvind Kejriwal, BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma says, "The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady… pic.twitter.com/63CAwqOVPK — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

