As tensions continue to rise over the ongoing dispute regarding Atala Masjid, authorities have deployed a significant police presence around the mosque to maintain order and ensure security during the Friday prayers. The move comes as the court is expected to announce its decision concerning the Amin survey of Atala Masjid on December 16. The situation in Jaunpur has been closely watched due to the sensitive nature of the case, with religious and communal tensions making it crucial to maintain peace. Local authorities have heightened their vigilance in and around the mosque to prevent any untoward incidents during the prayers. The Amin survey, which is central to the ongoing legal battle, will determine whether certain claims regarding the mosque’s land and structure are valid. Places of Worship Act: Muslim Personal Law Board Welcomes Supreme Court’s Curbs on Fresh Suits Against Mosques Surveys.

Heavy Police Presence in Jaunpur Ahead of Friday Prayers

Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh: In light of the ongoing dispute over Atala Masjid, a heavy police presence has been deployed in and around the mosque to ensure security during Friday prayers. The court is set to deliver its decision regarding the Amin survey of Atala Masjid on December… pic.twitter.com/rbnSMERxAn — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2024

