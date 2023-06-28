An uproar was witnessed when a family brought the 'Qurbani Bakra' into an apartment in the Vinay Nagar Society in J.P. North in Mira Road ahead of the Bakrid festival. The offended residents of Vinay Nagar Society protested for the eviction of goats from the society premises, a video of which surfaced on social media. Video: Ruckus Over Capturing Stray Dog in Ghaziabad's River Heights Society, PFA Worker Thrashed by Women.

Bakrid Goats Trigger Uproar in Mumbai Society Video

Video | Ruckus over family bringing Qurbani Bakra inside a flat at Vinay Nagar Society at J.P. North in Mira Road. Objecting society members & Hindutva activists protest for removal of Goats brought for Bakrid. pic.twitter.com/kmWmN4DDC8 — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) June 28, 2023

