A trained bear rescue team from Odisha's Nabrangpur displayed their expertise by successfully rescuing a bear that had accidentally fallen into an open well. Prompt action from the team ensured the safety of the distressed animal. Following the rescue, the bear was released back into its natural habitat within the Kalahandi South division, allowing it to resume its life in the wild. In the video shared by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the rescue team can be seen pulling the distressed Bear out of the well and later releasing him into the Kalahandi South division. Man Rescues Wolf: Lone Man Puts His Life in Danger to Save Trapped Wolf, Tense Animal Rescue Video Goes Viral.

Trained Bear Rescue Team Saves Bear Trapped in Well

Trained bear rescue team from Nabrangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen in to an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team🙏 Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat. pic.twitter.com/ADFRiKn9T6 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)