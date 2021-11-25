Odisha-based visual artist Manveer Singh has installed a 15-feet Olive Ridley sea turtle artwork made out of plastic at Puri beach to raise awareness about the ill effects of plastic waste on the environment, particularly on the sea and aquatic life. while talking about the artwork he said, "The idea is to depict the crisis faced by turtles & sea animals due to plastic; turtle's belly is clogged with plastic. Despite mass nesting in Odisha, very few Ridley's survive."

Check out the Olive Ridley sea turtle artwork here:

