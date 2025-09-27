In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his minor daughter in Bulandshahr. It is reported that the accused, Ajay Sharma, allegedly strangled his 14-year-old daughter, Sonam, to death and later threw her body into a canal. The accused claimed that his daughter often stole money from his pocket, hence he killed her. According to a report in PTI, the incident came to light on Friday, September 26, when the police received a call regarding the body of a girl in a school uniform being found in the bushes under a bridge in the Anupshahr police station area of the district. Cops arrived at the scene and began an investigation. The police interrogated the minor girl's father, who said that while driving his daughter home from school, he took her to his field and allegedly strangled her to death with a scarf before throwing her body into a canal. Kanpur Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Ear During Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; Both File Police Complaints.

Man Kills Daughter in Uttar Pradesh for Stealing Money

यूपी – जिला बुलंदशहर में अजय शर्मा ने 14 वर्षीय बेटी सोनम की गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी और लाश को नहर में फेंक दिया। अजय का कहना था कि बेटी उसकी जेब से अक्सर पैसे चुरा लेती थी, इसलिए हत्या कर दी। — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

