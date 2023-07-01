Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana. PM Narendra Modi said that he was deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said. PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to those injured. According to news agency ANI, 25 people lost their lives after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune allegedly caught fire in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway. Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway Accident: 25 People Charred to Death, Several Injured As Bus Overturns Due to Tyre Burst and Catches Fire on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway in Maharashtra (See Photos and Video).

PM Modi "Deeply Saddened" by Budhana Bus Accident

