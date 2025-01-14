The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, a bull-taming sport, began in Tamil Nadu's Madurai today, January 14. Notably, the owner of the bull to be adjudged the best will get a tractor, and the outstanding bull tamer is set to get a car. As per the latest update, in the 3rd round of Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, a participant Sellaiya's bull displayed extraordinary skill. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows the bull showing its skills and evading tamers with ease. It is also learned that gold coins were awarded to outstanding tamers. Jallikattu 2025 Begins in Madurai: Jallikattu Competition With 1,100 Bulls and 900 Bull-Tamers Kicks Off at Avaniyapuram (Watch Video).

Bull Display Extraordinary Skill, Evades Tamers With Ease

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: In the 3rd round of Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, a participant Sellaiya's bull displayed extraordinary skill, evading tamers with ease. Gold coins were awarded to outstanding tamers pic.twitter.com/vnnobYyFGD — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

