A scuffle erupted during the general house meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today, December 24, after Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. The heated argument began when nominated councillor Anil Masih targeted Congress, referencing Rahul Gandhi’s bail in the National Herald case. Tensions flared further as BJP councillors accused Congress of belittling Dr Ambedkar’s legacy during Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure. The clash between the councillors from Congress, AAP, and BJP was captured in videos that have since gone viral. More details are awaited as the situation unfolds. What Did Amit Shah Say About Dr BR Ambedkar? Know Home Minister's Complete Statement on Babasaheb That Triggered Huge Political Row.

BJP, Congress and AAP Councillors Clash Over BR Ambedkar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

VIDEO | Scuffle breaks out between Congress, AAP and BJP councillors during Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting. More details are awaited.#ChandigarhNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/TIVHCLZWDw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 24, 2024

#WATCH | Scuffle erupted between Congress and BJP councillors over the subject of Dr BR Ambedkar during the general house meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today Nominated councillor Anil Masih had targeted Congress and stated that Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, citing… pic.twitter.com/iZmLidgbT0 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

