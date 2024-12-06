Three people, including an 88-year-old woman, died, and 20 others were hospitalised in Chennai’s Pallavaram due to suspected drinking water contamination. Residents alleged sewage mixed with drinking water during recent rains. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the affected individuals at a government hospital and confirmed that water samples had been sent for testing at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy. Post-mortem reports will determine the exact cause of death. The deceased were identified as Tiruveethi (56), Mohanarangam (42), and Varalaxmi (88). Authorities have intensified measures to address potential contamination and prevent further casualties. Food Poisoning in Telangana: 21 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meals in Government School in Narayanpet District.

Chennai Water Contamination

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three people died, and 20 others fell ill yesterday, in Pallavaram near Chennai after allegedly consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage. The cause of death can be known only after the completion of the autopsy of 3 people. The deceased were… pic.twitter.com/umkSAL8ST8 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)