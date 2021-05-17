DRDO developed 2DG released by Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Rajnath Singh.

Pleased to have joined Minister of @DefenceMinIndia, Sh @rajnathsingh Ji today for the release of 1st batch of 2DG drug. Indigenously developed by @DRDO_India, the anti-#COVID19 therapeutic will reduce recovery time & supplementary oxygen dependency among patients.@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/ftftrKHPd7 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 17, 2021

