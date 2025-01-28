US stocks plunged on Monday, January 27, as traders fled the tech sector and erased more than USD 1 trillion in market cap amid panic over DeepSeek, a new artificial intelligence app from a Chinese startup. The worst damage was done to the shares of major chip firms. Nvidia plunged almost 17%. The decline erased USD 589 billion from its market value and marked the worst-ever single-day loss of market cap in history. DeepSeek Issues Warning Amid Massive Rise of 'DeepSeek Crypto Coins', Urges People Not To Trust Impersonating Accounts.

US Stocks Wipes Off Over USD 1 Trillion in Market Cap

