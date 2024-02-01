The Delhi High Court recently quashed an FIR registered under the provision of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) and Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a man accused of rape. The court quashed the FIR after noting that the accused had married the victim and also had two children with her. The high court bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar passed the order after noting that the couple was in a relationship despite opposition from the girl's family. The court also stated that sexual relations were established with the consent of the minor girl. The court also stated that the "mistake or blunder" was committed due to “immature acts and uncontrolled emotions of two persons", of which one was a minor. HC on Rohingyas: Delhi High Court Refuses Pre-Censorship of Content Against Rohingya Community on Facebook, Says 'Treatment Can’t Be Worse Than Disease'.

HC on POCSO Case

