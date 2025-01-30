A moving car suddenly caught fire near the Power House in Dwarka, turning into a fireball within moments. The video that surfaced on January 30 shows thick smoke and flames engulfing the vehicle as passersby rushed to alert emergency services. Firefighters arrived at the scene promptly and managed to douse the fire before it could spread further. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident. Delhi: Police Seize ‘Punjab Sarkar’ Car With Cash, Liquor on Copernicus Marg; Bhagwant Mann Govt Says ‘Fake’ (Watch Video).

Moving Car Bursts Into Flames Near Power House in Dwarka

