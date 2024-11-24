Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the Samvidhan Divas Padyatra on November 25, marking the 75th year of the Constitution’s adoption. Organized by the Department of Youth Affairs’ Mera Yuva Bharat initiative, the event will feature 10,000 participants and be led by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Padyatra will begin at 8 am from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle, and conclude there by 9:30 am. Traffic restrictions will be enforced around C-Hexagon, MLNP roundabout, Tilak Marg, Ashoka Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Akbar Road, and Janpath. Vehicles parked on restricted routes will be towed and relocated to Bhairon Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid these areas, refrain from using Pragati Maidan tunnels, and opt for public transport for convenience. Gurugram Schools Closed: Physical Classes Suspended Until November 25 Due to Severe AQI; Online Classes Continue.

Delhi Traffic Update

Traffic Advisory Special traffic arrangements have been made in view of the nationwide Samvidhan Divas Padyatra on 25th November, 2024. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/u3QDId7sUP — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)