In a breakthrough in the Deoria murder case, the police have arrested five accused individuals and apprehended the remaining suspect following a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Sunil Singh, ASP Southern Deoria, confirmed that the murder, which took place on January 7, was solved through diligent investigation. During the encounter, the remaining accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is currently receiving medical treatment. Authorities have recovered key evidence and are continuing the interrogation of the accused. Badaun Double Murder Case: One Accused Killed in Police Encounter, Another Taken in Custody.

Suspect Shot During Arrest in Deoria

Uttar Pradesh: Sunil Singh, ASP Southern Deoria, says, "On January 7, 2024, an unidentified accused shot and killed a person. Based on the investigation, the police team solved the case and previously arrested five accused individuals. Acting on credible information, the… pic.twitter.com/fgCVlYim4D — IANS (@ians_india) December 7, 2024

