In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, an elderly woman died after a Gulmohar tree fell on her in Dhar. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, December 25, when the elderly woman was passing by a busy road in Dhar when, all of a sudden, the Gulmohar tree fell on her. It is reported that a child and youth were also injured in the incident. Several vehicles were also damaged. The entire accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the nearby shop at old Nagar Palika premises. In the clip, the elderly woman is seen passing from the old Nagar Palika premises in Dhar when suddenly, the giant Gulmohar tree falls on her. Ujjain Shocker: Man Loses His Voice After Chinese Manjha Slits His Throat While Riding Scooter on Patidar Bridge in Madhya Pradesh.

Woman Dies After Tree Falls On Her (Trigger Warning)

