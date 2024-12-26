Businessman Robert Vadra today, December 26, said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh has passed away. The news comes after the Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for hospitalisation. However, a few minutes later, Vadra deleted his tweet. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Vadra said that he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. "My deepest condolences for his family and loved ones. Thank you for your service to our Nation," the post said. Manmohan Singh Health Update: Former Prime Minister and Congress Leader Admitted to Emergency Department of AIIMS Delhi, Say Sources.

Robert Vadra Deletes His Tweet

The tweet (screenshot attached) is being deleted as the original tweet by Robert Vadra has been deleted. An update or official confirmation from the family or hospital is still awaited pic.twitter.com/AKcEUf0Tg5 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

