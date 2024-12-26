Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader, passed away today, December 26. The news of Manmohan Singh's death was confirmed by AIIMS Delhi, which said that Manmohan Singh passed away at 92. "He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024," the official statement read. It further said that resuscitative measures were started immediately at home post which, Dr Manmohan Singh was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS in New Delhi at 8:06 PM. "Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," the notification read. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies? Former Prime Minister Has Passed Away, Says Robert Vadra; No Official Statement by Agencies.

Dr Manmohan Singh Passes Away

With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately… pic.twitter.com/ZX9NakKo7Y — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)