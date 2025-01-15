The Drishti 10 Starliner drone, an Adani-built defence UAV, crashed off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat, while undergoing acceptance trials for the Indian Navy. The drone, assembled in India under a license from Israel's Elbit Systems, is a variant of the Israeli Hermes 900 and was set for delivery to the Navy after meeting performance benchmarks. It had already been inducted into the Navy, with both the Army and Navy placing orders to enhance their surveillance capabilities. The drone, costing ₹145 crore each, is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions and boasts impressive specifications, including 36-hour endurance and a payload capacity of 450 kg. The drone was operated by the manufacturer during the trial and has since been recovered. Adani Group Unveils First Indigenously-Manufactured Drishti 10 ‘Starliner’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for Indian Navy.

Adani-Built Drishti 10 Drone Crashes During Trial in Gujarat

BREAKING: A Hermes 900 drone under acceptance trials for the @IndianNavy has crashed off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat. The drone, assembled in India by Adani as Drishti 10 under license from Israel, is in service with the navy and on order by the army. pic.twitter.com/BVghR4sNoF — Livefist (@livefist) January 14, 2025

Drishti 10 Starliner Drone Crashes Off Porbandar During Navy Trial

Indian Navy's Drishti-10 UAV an indigenously assembled version of the Israeli Elbit Hermes 900 MALE UAV, crashed in Porbandar, Gujrat while conducting test flight. A proud rebranding of the Israeli Hermes 900, decided to test not just the skies but the ground as well. Two weeks… pic.twitter.com/9W7ZxboI2E — Global Defense Agency (@Defense_GDA) January 14, 2025

Adani-Built Drishti 10 Starliner Drone Launch in Hyderabad

We proudly unveil Drishti 10 (Starliner), our first indigenous UAV for the Indian Navy, at Adani Aerospace Park, Hyderabad. A milestone for India’s self-reliance in ISR and maritime supremacy. Thanks to our chief guests and partners for their support. #AatmanirbharBharatSkies pic.twitter.com/A4DfVSfZln — Adani Defence and Aerospace (@AdaniDefence) January 14, 2024

