The Drishti 10 Starliner drone, an Adani-built defence UAV, crashed off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat, while undergoing acceptance trials for the Indian Navy. The drone, assembled in India under a license from Israel's Elbit Systems, is a variant of the Israeli Hermes 900 and was set for delivery to the Navy after meeting performance benchmarks. It had already been inducted into the Navy, with both the Army and Navy placing orders to enhance their surveillance capabilities. The drone, costing ₹145 crore each, is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions and boasts impressive specifications, including 36-hour endurance and a payload capacity of 450 kg. The drone was operated by the manufacturer during the trial and has since been recovered. Adani Group Unveils First Indigenously-Manufactured Drishti 10 ‘Starliner’ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for Indian Navy.

Adani-Built Drishti 10 Drone Crashes During Trial in Gujarat

Drishti 10 Starliner Drone Crashes Off Porbandar During Navy Trial

Adani-Built Drishti 10 Starliner Drone Launch in Hyderabad 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)