The vote counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is currently underway, with Congress-backed NSUI leading in the President and Joint Secretary posts. As of round six, the DUSU election result 2024 indicates that NSUI’s candidate for President has garnered 6,418 votes, surpassing ABVP’s 5,821 votes. Meanwhile, ABVP leads in the Vice President and Secretary posts, with 6,405 votes for Vice President and 5,189 for Secretary. The Secretary race is particularly tight, with NSUI trailing closely at 5,064 votes. The counting process, delayed by nearly two months, is taking place at the Conference Centre in North Campus. The election results are being closely watched as 21 candidates compete for four central panel positions. DUSU Election Result 2024: Delhi University Asks Candidates to Sign Affidavit to Refrain from Dhols, Crackers, Rallies After Results.

DUSU Election Result 2024

