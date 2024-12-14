Former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan passed away at the age of 75 on December 14 at a private hospital in Chennai. Elangovan had been receiving intensive treatment at MIOT Hospital in Chennai for over two weeks. The senior Congress leader, who represented the Erode East constituency, succumbed to asphyxiation and a lung infection. The Congress party is mourning the loss, with several officials visiting MIOT Hospital, where Elangovan had been receiving care. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Bus Overturns After Container Truck Slams Into Vehicle on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Sriperambadur, 8 Injured; Horrific Video Surfaces.

EVKS Elangovan Passes Away at 75

Former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan Elangovan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai today Elangovan was hospitalized due to a lung-related issue and was undergoing intensive treatment for more than two weeks: Tamil Nadu Congress (File pic) pic.twitter.com/9BjYPgXnNX — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

