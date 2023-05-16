Assam police has asked its personnel to get fit within three months or face voluntary retirement. This is to ensure that the force is 'responsive and action-oriented', state police chief GP Singh said on Tuesday. Singh, the director general of police (DGP), said that the move was in line with directions from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio. He mentioned that there will be “professional recording” of BMI of all police personnel including those from the Indian Police Service (IPS). Voluntary Retirement for 300 Assam Police Personnel Due to Excess Alcohol Intake, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Police Warns Obese Cops

In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam , @assampolice Hq has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations. We plan to give three months time to all Assam… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) May 16, 2023

