Renowned actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda's health suddenly deteriorated while campaigning for MahaYuti in Jalgaon, prompting an emergency helicopter transfer to Mumbai for immediate treatment. Initially, Govinda reported mild physical discomfort, but his condition rapidly worsened, and doctors advised an urgent transfer to a major hospital in Mumbai. His family and friends accompanied him during the transfer, and he received initial treatment upon arrival at the hospital. Govinda Discharged From Hospital After Revolver Incident; Actor-Politician Advised Bed Rest for 4 Weeks To Recover From Leg Injury.

Govinda's Health Declines During Rally, Rushed to Hospital in Mumbai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)