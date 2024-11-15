A biker was injured after a bull crashed into his bike near Supertech Oxford Square, Sector 16-B of Greater Noida West on Wednesday evening. A viral video shows the bull suddenly charging at the bike, causing the rider to lose control and fall. Onlookers helped the rider, who fortunately escaped with minor injuries. The incident, captured by a passing motorist, occurred around 8:30 pm. Bisrakh Kotwali Police confirmed no complaint was filed. This episode highlights ongoing concerns about stray bull attacks in the region. Betul: Child on Bicycle Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over by Car in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Biker Injured After Bull Collides With Bike in Greater Noida

This accident happened just now in front of Supertech Oxford Square in Sector 16-B, Greno West. People should ride carefully and wear helmet 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ByaYTrqH3L — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) November 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)