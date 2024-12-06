All schools in Ambala, including government and private institutions, will remain closed today, December 6, due to the ongoing farmers' protest and their planned march to Delhi on December 6. The local police have barricaded the Ambala-Delhi border in anticipation of the farmers’ movement, which is set to begin at 1 PM from the Shambhu Border. The protest, now in its 297th day, continues with an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border. A group of 101 farmers is scheduled to march towards Delhi, while 34 farmers were detained earlier for protesting without permission. Farmers Protest: Security Heightened at Ambala-Delhi Border Ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo’ March; To Leave From Shambhu Border at 1 PM (Watch Video).

Schools in Ambala Shut Due to Farmers' Protest

All schools in Ambala, both government and private, are closed today following official orders due to the farmers' movement and their planned march to Delhi on December 6 pic.twitter.com/xAkbEf2aWh — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)