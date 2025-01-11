A video of Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol DIG, Savita Sohane, giving advice to school students about bearing “ojaswi” (bright) babies has sparked controversy. Speaking at a school event on October 4, Sohane suggested that for a child to be bright, parents should avoid conceiving on full moon nights and should perform a ritual of bowing to the Sun. The video, part of a state government initiative on girl child safety, went viral recently. Sohane, an unmarried officer, explained that she draws her knowledge from spiritual pursuits and listens to Hindu spiritual leaders. She added that the goal of her lecture was to foster respect for the girl child and combat crimes against women. The advice about full moon conception, according to Sohane, stems from Hindu religious beliefs. The full context of her lecture was not captured in the viral clip, she stated. ‘All India Pregnant Job Service’: Gang of Cybercriminals Duping People by Offering Money to Impregnate Childless Women Busted in Bihar’s Nawada, 3 Arrested.

Madhya Pradesh DIG’s Advice on ‘Bright’ Babies Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)