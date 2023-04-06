Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday evening. Several people took to Twitter to share pictures and videos as Hyderabad received rainfall. One user said, "Am I not living in Hyderabad or have we become Bengaluru where rainfall is measured by street...!?" while a second user said that there was heavy rainfall in the Narayanaguda area in Hyderabad. Don't believe us, see the tweets. Telangana Rains: Heavy Rainfall Accompanied With Hailstorm Lashes Vikarabad District (See Videos).

#HyderabadRains Is Trending!

#HyderabadRains is trending! Am I not living in Hyderabad or have we become Bengaluru where rainfall is measured by street...!? — Sekhar (@LearningEleven) April 6, 2023

Heavy Rain at Narayanaguda Area

Isn't This Adorable!!!

#HyderabadRains

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)