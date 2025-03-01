A disturbing video has surfaced from Haryana’s Hisar showing a woman, identified as Rita, physically assaulting her elderly mother. In the viral clip, Rita is seen pulling her mother’s hair, slapping her, and saying, “I will drink your blood.” Despite her mother’s cries, Rita continues the assault, kicking her off the bed and asking, “Will you live forever?” The shocking incident came to light after Rita’s brother, Amardeep Singh, filed a police complaint, alleging that she was harassing their mother to force her to transfer property. He claimed she had been holding their mother captive and subjecting her to both mental and physical abuse. Following the viral video, police have registered a case against Rita, and further investigation is underway. Authorities have assured strict action against the accused. Deoria: Man Brutally Thrashes Elderly Woman and Youth in Public in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Hisar Woman Caught on Video Beating Elderly Mother (Disturbing Visuals)

