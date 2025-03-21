A government primary school headmistress in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended on Thursday for alleged negligence after a viral video showed nearly 100 villagers attending an iftar party inside a classroom. The district education department initiated disciplinary action against Irfana Naqvi after the video surfaced on social media. Basic Siksha Adhikari Laxmikant Pandey stated that she violated UP Govt Servant’s Conduct Rules, 1956, by permitting the gathering without informing higher authorities. Naqvi admitted that the event took place with her consent but clarified that it was after school hours. Officials directed the block education officer to submit a report on the matter. The incident has sparked debate on school regulations and the use of government premises for religious gatherings. Bihar: Male Government Teacher Gets Maternity Leave, Official Blames ‘Technical Glitch’.

UP Headmistress Suspended for Allowing Iftar Party in School Classroom

A teacher, #IrfanaNaqvi, was suspended for organizing an #IftarParty during #Ramadan at a primary school in #Bulandshahr, #UttarPradesh. The party, held on Monday at 5 p.m., attracted a large crowd, and a viral video led to an investigation by Basic Education Officer Dr.… pic.twitter.com/wh6SUTF8aV — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 21, 2025

