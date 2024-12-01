In a precautionary measure, the cockpit crew of IndiGo flight 6E 683, travelling from Mumbai to Chennai, performed a go-around on November 30, 2024, due to inclement weather. Strong winds and heavy rain forced the crew to make the decision, which was in line with standard safety procedures. The flight, which was set to land at Chennai Airport, was unable to make a safe landing due to the harsh weather conditions, leading to the temporary diversion. An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that a go-around is a routine manoeuvre conducted when landing conditions are not optimal. The spokesperson further emphasized that all pilots undergo extensive training to manage such situations effectively and ensure the safety of passengers and crew members. The adverse weather conditions, which included gusty winds and rain, caused a temporary closure of Chennai Airport, further complicating the situation. The airline assured that the safety of the flight was the top priority and that measures were swiftly taken to handle the weather challenges. The flight was eventually able to land safely after the weather conditions improved. IndiGo Airlines Flight Aborts Landing After Touchdown at Chennai Airport Amid Cyclone Fengal, Shocking Video Surfaces.

IndiGo Flight 6E 683 Executes Go-Around Due to Inclement Weather

Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong, gusty winds (which later led to the closure of Chennai airport), the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety… pic.twitter.com/bmEEIViiLf — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

