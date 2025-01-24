In a distressing incident in Jalaun's Sihari village, a bike rider was severely injured after losing control of his motorcycle due to a pothole on Sihari Road on January 21. The rider collided with a house wall, causing him to be thrown onto the road, where he sustained serious injuries. The crash, which damaged the bike, was captured by CCTV videos. After the videos surfaced, Jalaun Police took action, with Inspector-in-charge Madhogarh directing the necessary steps. Locals rushed the injured man to the nearby hospital for treatment. Jalaun Road Accident: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Car Loses Control, Crashes into Tree in Uttar Pradesh.

Speeding Bike Hits Wall in Jalaun

प्रकरण के संबन्ध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक माधौगढ़ को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) January 24, 2025

