Jamia Millia Islamia has issued a directive prohibiting protests, dharnas, or slogan-raising on campus without prior approval, especially against constitutional authorities. The university's Registrar's Office emphasised that disciplinary action will be taken against students who violate this order. This follows concerns raised over unauthorized protests targeting figures like the Prime Minister and law enforcement agencies, which were unrelated to academic matters. The university reiterated that no protests or demonstrations would be permitted without prior permission from the authorities, reminding students of the university's rules. ‘Convert to Islam or Get Raped’: Hindus Face ‘Grave Discrimination’ in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Says Report.

Jamia Millia Islamia Bans Unauthorized Protests

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued an order that protests, dharnas or slogan-raising without prior approval, especially against constitutional authorities, are prohibited on campus. Disciplinary action will be taken against students violating this directive: Registrar Office, Jamia… pic.twitter.com/AvuCggx6Yp — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

