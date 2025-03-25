In a viral video from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s North unit district president Anil Dixit is seen turning his hospital ward into a temporary party office after being admitted with a leg fracture. The footage, which surfaced on social media on March 25, shows a BJP board placed behind his hospital bed. Other workers occupied the remaining beds inside the ward, creating a full-fledged gathering. Despite his injury, Dixit holds discussions with party members, making the most of his recovery time. Ghaziabad: UP Police Officer Caught on Camera Pushing, Slapping BJP Councillor Sheetal Chaudhary’s Driver (Watch Video).

BJP’s Anil Dixit Turns Hospital Ward Into Party Office

अस्पताल को बनाया BJP दफ्तर – कानपुर, यूपी में BJP की उत्तर ईकाई जिलाध्यक्ष अनिल दीक्षित को पैर में फ्रैक्चर हो गया। वो अस्पताल में भर्ती कराए गए। बेड के पीछे ही उन्होंने पार्टी का बोर्ड लगाकर कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक कर डाली। pic.twitter.com/oqkHXO0Chq — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 25, 2025

