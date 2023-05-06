Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Chikmagalur. At the BJP campaign, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congress party over their manifesto. "Congress is playing with Hindu faith by talking about banning Bajrang Dal," Yogi Adityanath said. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed a rally in Karnataka's Belagavi. "BJP has worked for the farmers here. We have given several benefits to the farmers. Congress insulted Savarkar," he said. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Holds 26 Km Long Roadshow in Bengaluru Ahead of Polls (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks Congress

#WATCH | "Congress is playing with Hindu faith by talking about banning Bajrang Dal," says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Chikmagalur, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Doi2M0vgId — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2023

