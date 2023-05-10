The exit poll results for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2203 are out with several polls either predicting a Congress or BJP majority while others suggesting a hung assembly in the state. Reacting to the cit poll results, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said, "My first reaction is that I don't believe these numbers (exit polls)." He further said that he stands by his numbers that Congress will cross 146 seats. "People are highly educated and are looking at larger interests because the double engine has failed in Karnataka. The situation will not arise (to form alliance with any party)," he added. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by ABP News-C Voter: Congress Likely To Attain Majority in Southern State, BJP Trailing With JDS on Third Place; Check Seat-Wise Details.

My First Reaction Is That I Don't Believe These Numbers

#WATCH | My first reaction is that I don't believe these numbers (exit polls). I stand by my numbers that we will cross 146 seats. People are highly educated and are looking at larger interests because the double engine has failed in Karnataka. The situation will not arise (to… pic.twitter.com/bYRpq2Mjom — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

