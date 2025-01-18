A doctor in Kerala’s Kannur district was booked and fined for allegedly obstructing an ambulance carrying a critical patient. The incident occurred Thursday evening on Nayanar Road in Thalassery and was captured on video, later broadcast by local television channels. The ambulance driver alleged that the car, driven by Rahul Raj, a doctor from Iritty, blocked the vehicle despite repeated sirens, delaying its passage. Following the complaint, Kathirur police registered a case against the doctor under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to obstructing emergency services. Additionally, the Motor Vehicle Department fined Rahul Raj INR 5,000 for the violation. The doctor claimed he panicked upon hearing the siren and moved aside as soon as possible. Kerala: Lawyer Exposes Himself, Shows Sexual Gestures During Virtual Hearing Before Additional District Judge in Idukki; Accused Booked.

Kerala Doctor Obstructs Ambulance Carrying Critical Patient in Kannur

Such an insane & inhuman act. A car owner in Kerala has been fined Rs/- 2.5 Lakh and their license has been cancelled for not giving away the path for an ambulance. Well done @TheKeralaPolice pic.twitter.com/RYGqtKj7jZ — Vije (@vijeshetty) November 16, 2024

