A massive fire erupted at a house in Dras, Ladakh, late on January 23, sending plumes of smoke and flames into the night sky. The fire brigade swiftly responded, managing to bring the blaze under control, though the structure was heavily damaged. Video footage shared by PTI shows the house engulfed in flames, with firefighting operations still ongoing. Local authorities have not yet revealed the cause of the fire, and further details are expected soon. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain, Snowfall in Coming 5 Days As Bandipora Receives Fresh Snowfall.

Fire Breaks Out at Dras House, Firefighters on Scene

VIDEO | Massive fire broke out at a house in Ladakh's Dras late last night. The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/DQ0TsKbIJM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2025

