The Madeleswara Swamy Temple in Shanigaram village, Kamalapur Mandal, witnessed an act of desecration as unidentified miscreants vandalized idols within the temple premises. The incident has sparked outrage among local Hindu community leaders, who have strongly condemned the destruction of the sacred artefacts. This is not the first such occurrence in Shanigaram. A few months ago, panchaloha idols were stolen from the Ram Temple in the same village, raising concerns about repeated attacks on places of worship in the area. The Kamalapur police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are working to identify the culprits and address the growing unrest in the community. Local leaders have called for strict action against those responsible, demanding enhanced security measures to protect religious sites. Idol Vandalised at Muthyalamma Temple in Hyderabad: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Detained During Protest Over Alleged Vandalism of Temple.

Idols Vandalized at Madeleswara Swamy Temple in Shanigaram

