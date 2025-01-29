Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow and sympathy over the tragic incident at the Mahakumbh, where several lives were lost in an unfortunate accident. Shah, in a statement, conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished them the strength to bear this immense loss. Shah assured that the administration is providing treatment to the injured at local hospitals. "I am in constant contact with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the local administration to ensure all necessary support is being provided," Shah said. The accident occurred during the ongoing Mahakumbh celebrations, leaving numerous devotees injured and several fatalities. Mahakumbh Stampede-Like Chaos: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Maha Kumbh Mela Tragedy in Prayagraj, Wishes for Speedy Recovery of the Injured.

Amit Shah Expresses Condolences Assures Support for Victims and Families

महाकुंभ में हुए दुःखद हादसे से अत्यंत व्यथित हूँ। इस दुर्घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। प्रशासन घायलों को अस्पतालों में उपचार दे रहा है। उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री और स्थानीय प्रशासन के… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2025

