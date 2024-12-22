NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the Family Run 3.0 Marathon on December 22 in Pune, a community event aimed at promoting fitness and unity. A video shared by ANI captures families of all ages participating in the event, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the city. Speaking to ANI, NCP-SCP Pune city president Prashant Jagtap expressed excitement over the successful turnout, highlighting the positive energy surrounding the marathon. Sharad Pawar, NCP-SP Chief, Meets PM Narendra Modi Along With 2 Farmers From Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Sharad Pawar Flags Off Family Run 3.0 Marathon in Pune

#WATCH | Pune: NCP-SCP Pune city president, Prashant Jagtap says, "A marathon has been organised in Pune which was flagged off by NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar...The atmosphere here is very good..." He further says, "For the last ten months, we have been fighting assembly and… https://t.co/ZMHqD1r7Fo pic.twitter.com/AjbyPnRKNS — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

