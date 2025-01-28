A serious incident occurred at the NWGEL Church when the roof centring, during beam casting, suddenly collapsed, trapping six workers under the debris. Among the injured were the contractor and the foreman, both of whom suffered broken limbs. Additionally, four other workers sustained various injuries. The police arrived swiftly at the scene and ensured that all the injured workers were transported to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. Raipur: Man Punches Woman Twice in Public After Scooty-Bike Collision, Assault Video Goes Viral.

6 Workers Injured, Contractor and Foreman Suffer Broken Limbs at NWGEL Church Site

Jashpur, Chhattisgarh: During the beam casting after the roof centering inside the NWGEL Church, the entire centering suddenly collapsed, trapping 6 workers. The contractor and the foreman suffered broken limbs, and 4 others were injured. The police promptly reached the spot and… pic.twitter.com/tfCVghf8MP — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)