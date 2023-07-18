In a disturbing incident, an oxygen mask belonging to a patient with TB caught fire at the New Medical College Hospital in Kota, Rajasthan. According to the reports, a specialised team of medical and forensic professionals is currently looking into the matter. The Direct Current (DC) Cardioversion shock treatment that went awry and ignited the mask can be clearly seen in a video clip of the incident that went viral on social media. Rajasthan: Patient Dies in Hospital During Treatment After Oxygen Mask Catches Fire; State Human Rights Commission Issues Notice to Kota SP, Chief Health Officer.

Patient’s Oxygen Mask Catches Fire At Kota Hospital

