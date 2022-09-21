On Wednesday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the RJD state council meeting said that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they will throw the BJP govt out of power. "I will go to Delhi with Nitish Kumar & meet Sonia Gandhi soon & also meet Rahul Gandhi after he returns from his yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra)," he added.

We Will Throw BJP Govt Out of Power

Patna, Bihar | In 2024, we will throw the BJP govt out of power...I will go to Delhi with Nitish Kumar & meet Sonia Gandhi soon & also meet Rahul Gandhi after he returns from his yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra): RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at the RJD state council meeting pic.twitter.com/GW3TwUFyqx — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)