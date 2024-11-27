A lower court in Rajasthan’s Ajmer has accepted a petition filed by Vishnu Gupta, the national president of Hindu Sena, claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is actually a Shiva temple. The court, presided over by Ajmer West Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel, scheduled the next hearing for December 20. Gupta’s petition contends that the mausoleum of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is a temple dedicated to Lord Mahadev. The court has directed the issuance of summons to the Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This comes after a similar case was dismissed in September due to jurisdictional issues. Rajasthan Court Refuses to Hear Suit Seeking Declaration of Ajmer Sharif Dargah as Shiv Temple.

Court to Hear Petition Claiming Ajmer Dargah is a Shiva Temple

Rajasthan: A lower court has accepted a petition that refers to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah as a Hindu temple. The next hearing will be on December 20. The petition, filed by the Hindu Sena, claims that the dargah was originally a Shiva temple. Syed Sarwar Chishti, the secretary of… pic.twitter.com/1pAYwcO96j — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2024

