The district authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has discovered a total of 41 "Teerth". According to Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, a "Teerth" is a pond along with a small temple. In addition to this, some coins inscribed with "Ram Lakshmana Janaki" have also been discovered. "In total there are 87 'Deva-teerth' and 5 among them are considered as 'Maha-teerth'. In the 87 'Deva-teerth', there are 19 'Mahakoop' among which 17 have been discovered. We have discovered 41 teerth. The numbers are increasing," DM Rajendra Pensia told news agency ANI. Sambhal: Abandoned Radha-Krishna Temple Found in Sarai Tarin, Cleaning Efforts Underway (Watch Video).

